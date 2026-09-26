Dhaka health centre demolition: 4 arrested

Shah Ali police have arrested four people over the vandalism and looting at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1 in the capital at midnight after tying up security guards.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shah Ali police station Jahangir Alam confirmed the information on Saturday afternoon. The arrested individuals are Md Sohel, 22, Md Juel, 23, Jihad Hasan, 21, and Md Rabbi, 20.