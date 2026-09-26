Health centre demolished at midnight: Govt doesn't want such incidents, says DNCC administrator

Dhaka North City Corporation Administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan has said the government does not want incidents such as the vandalism and looting at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Mirpur-1 in the capital at midnight. They do not want such incidents either. He instructed the police to quickly arrest whoever was involved in the incident. Legal action will be taken against those involved.

He said this in response to questions from journalists after inaugurating the ‘Nationwide Special Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign-2026’ at the TNT playground in Korail slum in the capital’s Mohakhali today, Saturday.