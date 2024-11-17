UK extends full support to Yunus-led interim govt

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West on Sunday said her government would extend full support to Bangladesh, including in its efforts to bring back billions of dollars of laundered money.

She made the comments when she called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

"It is important to let you know that you've got our support," Catherine West said.

The British minister said the United Kingdom would also extend its support to Dhaka's efforts to bring back tens of billions of dollars siphoned off abroad during Sheikh Hasina's nearly sixteen-year-long rule.

Prof Yunus thanked her, saying that returning money laundered by corrupt politicians, oligarchs, and bureaucrats is a top priority of the interim government.