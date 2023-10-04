Two members of ARSA, RSO killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp 

Two members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) were killed in separate incidents at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

The incidents happened early Wednesday.

A clash broke out between RSO and ARSA men in Camp-8W area early Wednesday. At one point, Chakmaiya Yusuf, top commander of ARSA’s “Killing Group”, was shot by the RSO and later his throat was slit.