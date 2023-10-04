Two members of ARSA, RSO killed in Ukhiya Rohingya camp 

Two members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) were killed in separate incidents at Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.
The incidents happened early Wednesday.
A clash broke out between RSO and ARSA men in Camp-8W area early Wednesday. At one point, Chakmaiya Yusuf, top commander of ARSA’s “Killing Group”, was shot by the RSO and later his throat was slit.
Armed Police Battalion-14 Commander Mohammad Iqbal confirmed the matter.
Yusuf was a resident of Camp-9. He had three murder cases against him, said the APBN commander.
Following the incident, ARSA members attacked the RSO at Camp-15 around 5:00 am on Wednesday. During this time, an RSO member named Arafat was stabbed to death by ARSA men. Amir Zafar, APBN-8 commander, confirmed the matter.