US has responsibility to work with Bangladesh despite polls concerns: US State Dept

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said the concern over the national polls in Bangladesh doesn’t mean that the US doesn’t have any responsibility to work with Bangladesh.

He said this in response to a question from a newsperson during the regular briefing of the state department Thursday.

A newsperson at the press briefing asked the State Department spokesperson, “As I found on your last press note on Bangladesh, the United States is interested in working with Bangladesh in various security areas. These areas include counterterrorism, border security, cyber security, maritime security, and regional stability. How is it possible to work in a larger context with the new government in Bangladesh without welcoming the prime minister?"