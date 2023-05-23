Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised with Covid

Prothom Alo spoke to Mirza Fakhrul Islam over the phone yesterday (Monday) afternoon to get his comments on a political report.

At that time, Mirza Fakhrul told Prothom Alo that he was feeling sick. His Covid test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The BNP secretary general was admitted to the Square Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday after being confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul was also infected with coronavirus twice. He has been diagnosed with coronavirus for the third time.