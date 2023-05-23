Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised with Covid

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with Coronavirus for the third time.
BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shairul Kabir confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Shairul Kabir told Prothom Alo that Mirza Fakhrul was feeling sick since Monday noon. Following that, he underwent a Covid test.
Prothom Alo spoke to Mirza Fakhrul Islam over the phone yesterday (Monday) afternoon to get his comments on a political report.
At that time, Mirza Fakhrul told Prothom Alo that he was feeling sick. His Covid test result came out positive on Tuesday.
The BNP secretary general was admitted to the Square Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday after being confirmed positive for Covid-19.
Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul was also infected with coronavirus twice. He has been diagnosed with coronavirus for the third time.