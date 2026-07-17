Father remains liable for child maintenance despite marital disputes: HC

The High Court has held in a judgment that a minor child’s right to maintenance does not depend on whether there is a marital dispute between the parents.

The judgment states that, even if there is a dispute over whether a divorce is valid or has taken legal effect, the legal responsibility for maintaining a minor child rests with the father.

The High Court expressed this view in a civil revision case. The judgment was delivered on 16 June by a single bench of Justice Abdur Rahman. The lawyer concerned said that the 22-page full text of the judgment was received yesterday, Thursday.

According to the case records, the couple were married on 29 September 2011. Later, after marital relations deteriorated, the husband declared that he had divorced his wife.