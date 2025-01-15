Gold price up by Tk 1,155 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) has increased the price of gold in the local market, with the price of 22-carat gold rising by Tk 1,155 per bhori to Tk 1,39,443.

The new rates will come into effect on Thursday (16 January), according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

At the revised rates, 22-carat gold will cost Tk 1,39,443 per bhori (11.664 grams), while the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk 1,33,098 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 1,14,086 per bhori and traditional gold at Tk 93,674 per bhori.