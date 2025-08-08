707 cases filed in capital over July uprising, 5,079 held
A total of 707 cases have been filed with 50 police stations across the capital till 5 August 2025, in connection with the killing and attempted killing incidents during the July-August Mass Uprising that toppled the Awami League (AL) government.
The uprising forced the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign from office and flee the country.
During the movement, around 1,400 were killed and several thousand others injured after being shot by members of law enforcement agencies, cadres of the Awami League, and its affiliated organisations.
According to police, the cases name thousands of top leaders and activists of the Awami League, including its president and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Following the cases, police arrested former law minister Anisul Huq, former adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, former ministers Amir Hossain Amu and Dr Dipu Moni, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, former state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former MPs Momtaz Begum, A M Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Kazi Monirul Islam Monu, Abdus Sobhan Golap and AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha, among others.
In total, 5,079 AL leaders and activists and members of its affiliated bodies have been arrested during the period.
Two former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) -- Mohammad Shahidul Haque and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun -- along with 21 other former and serving police officials are among the detainees.
The arrested police officials are former DMP Commissioner Mohammad Asaduzzaman Miah, former DIG Molla Nazrul Islam, former DC Tanvir Salehin Emon, former Sylhet SP Abdul Mannan, former SP Mohammad Asaduzzaman, former DC of DB Lalbagh Division Mashiur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Dhanmandi Division) Abdullah Hil Kafi, Assistant Commissioner Md Tanzil Ahmed, former ADC Md Shahen Shah, ADC Md Jewel Rana, former Gulshan OC Md Rafiqul Islam, former Additional SP Md Apel Uddin, AC (DB Gulshan Division) Md Iftekhar Mahmud, former OC of Jatrabari Police Station Md Abul Hasan, Inspector Majharul Islam, SI Md Sajjad-uz-Zaman, Nayek Sojib Sarkar, constables Sujon Hossain, Shoaibur Rahman and Md Bayejid Bostami.
Confirming the information, ADC (administration) of DMP’s Prosecution Division Mayeen Uddin Chowdhury told BSS that 707 cases have been lodged, so far, over killings and attempted killings during the uprising.
“A total of 5,079 people -- including ministers, MPs, and senior officials -- have been arrested. Among them, two former IGPs and 23 police officials are included. All cases are currently under investigation,” he added.