707 cases filed in capital over July uprising, 5,079 held

A total of 707 cases have been filed with 50 police stations across the capital till 5 August 2025, in connection with the killing and attempted killing incidents during the July-August Mass Uprising that toppled the Awami League (AL) government.

The uprising forced the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign from office and flee the country.

During the movement, around 1,400 were killed and several thousand others injured after being shot by members of law enforcement agencies, cadres of the Awami League, and its affiliated organisations.