PM not attending BRICS summit in India; no representative either: Humaiun Kobir

A few days ago, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir had indicated during an interaction with the media that there was virtually no possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting India before the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

News agency BSS adds: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s bilateral visit to India would take place when a favourable environment exists and mutual respect between the two neighbours is maintained.

“When the environment is favorable and mutual respect is maintained, bilateral visits will take place.

There is no need to rush,” he told journalists at the Foreign Service Academy here.

Kobir was responding to questions from reporters after attending an international conference titled “Protracted Rohingya Crisis: The Search for a Comprehensive Approach” there.

Asked about the possibility of the Prime Minister travelling to India, the state minister said the government is placing greater emphasis on bilateral visits and discussions.

He drew a distinction between attending a multilateral event and undertaking a formal bilateral visit, saying the Prime Minister’s first visit to India should not be treated as a multilateral engagement.