PM not attending BRICS summit in India; no representative either: Humaiun Kobir
No representative from Bangladesh will attend the BRICS summit being held in India, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said.
The state minister made the remarks while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an international seminar on the Rohingya issue at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday.
The comments were later posted on the verified Facebook page of the BNP Media Cell.
Humaiun Kobir said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had been invited to the BRICS summit in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC, the regional grouping of seven Bay of Bengal countries. However, he had not been invited in his capacity as Bangladesh’s prime minister.
The state minister further said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would visit India on a bilateral visit when conditions were favourable.
There had been discussions between India and Bangladesh for several days over whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman would visit New Delhi. The BRICS summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi this Saturday and Sunday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Bangladesh’s prime minister to attend the summit’s outreach session in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC.
Earlier, after Tarique Rahman took office as Bangladesh’s prime minister in February, India invited him for a bilateral visit. Diplomatic-level discussions subsequently took place between the two countries over a possible visit by the prime minister to India.
Meanwhile, tensions between the two countries increased after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined an event in Delhi virtually on 5 August, marking the second anniversary of the July mass uprising, and spoke directly to journalists. Although discussions over a possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India continued afterwards, no date was finalised.
A few days ago, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir had indicated during an interaction with the media that there was virtually no possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting India before the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.
News agency BSS adds: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir today said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s bilateral visit to India would take place when a favourable environment exists and mutual respect between the two neighbours is maintained.
“When the environment is favorable and mutual respect is maintained, bilateral visits will take place.
There is no need to rush,” he told journalists at the Foreign Service Academy here.
Kobir was responding to questions from reporters after attending an international conference titled “Protracted Rohingya Crisis: The Search for a Comprehensive Approach” there.
Asked about the possibility of the Prime Minister travelling to India, the state minister said the government is placing greater emphasis on bilateral visits and discussions.
He drew a distinction between attending a multilateral event and undertaking a formal bilateral visit, saying the Prime Minister’s first visit to India should not be treated as a multilateral engagement.
Referring to a question about a BIMSTEC event, Kobir said an invitation extended to the BIMSTEC chair should not be construed as a bilateral invitation to the Bangladesh Prime Minister.
“First visit cannot be a multilateral one. We are placing greater emphasis on bilateral visits and discussions,” he said.
The state minister’s remarks came amid media interest over the timing of a possible bilateral visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.
Kobir indicated that Dhaka sees no reason to hurry such high-level exchanges, stressing the importance of an appropriate atmosphere and reciprocal respect in bilateral relations.
Responding separately to a question on Bangladesh-India trade, he said bilateral discussions are continuing positively, although no final decision or fresh development is available for announcement at present.
“Positive talks are continuing. Decisions don’t happen overnight; they take time,” he said.
Asked about the approaching expiry of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, the state minister said the government would deal seriously and efficiently with every matter involving Bangladesh’s national interest.
“Wherever our national interest is involved, we will act with full gravity and efficiency,” Kobir said.
He added that the government’s focus would remain firmly on safeguarding the country’s interests and the well-being of its people.
Meanwhile, asked about the upcoming United Nations General Assembly and the Prime Minister’s overseas itinerary, Kobir said preparations for the UNGA session and related engagements are underway.
He said the Prime Minister’s travel itinerary and other final decisions would be officially announced before the Bangladesh delegation departs.