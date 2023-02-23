Bangladesh-Russia relations won't be affected by any specific issue: Foreign ministry

Foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin has said the bilateral relations with Russia will not be affected due to a vessel or any other specific reason.

"We don't think that there will be any impact on the bilateral relations between two counties due to a vessel or any specific cause," she told a regular weekly briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday afternoon.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said Russia called the Bangladesh ambassador and various issues were discussed there. Such a call cannot be termed as a 'summon' because the Russian vessel was not allowed to dock at Bangladesh port six weeks ago, she added.

Bangladesh ambassador Kamrul Ahsan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on 21 February.