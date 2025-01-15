Bangladeshi national detained by BSF at Thakurgaon border
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has detained a Bangladeshi national at the Beurjhari border of the Baliadangi upazila in Thakurgaon.
He was detained from the Borbilla area on Tuesday night, located 300 yards inside India on the other side of the Beurjhari border.
Around 8:00PM the previous night, Alimur crossed into India through sub-pillar 4 of the main pillar No. 380 at the Beurjhari border in the Amjankhor union.
At around 12:00PM on Wednesday, Lieutenant Colonel Tanzir Ahmad, the commander of Thakurgaon-50 BGB, said, "I contacted the BSF immediately after receiving the news. We are working to bring him back."
BGB sources said the detained individual is Sheikh Alimur Rahman, 45, a former soldier from Khulna district.
He was arrested by a patrol team from the BSF's Borbilla Camp and later taken to their camp. Alimur has been handed over to the Goalpukur police station in India.