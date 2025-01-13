Bangladeshi wounded in BSF firing at Patgram border

A Bangladeshi national, Shahidul Islam, 44, has been injured in firing by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on the other side of the Patgram border in Lalmonirhat.

The incident took place at the Maynatali village of India's Cooch Behar district, which falls on the other side of the border from the Jagatbari union under Patgram upazila on Sunday morning.

Shahidul Islam is a resident of Kashirdanga village in Jagatbari union. His father is Jobed Ali.

About the incident, Subedar Jahangir Alam, the company commander of the Shamshernagar BGB battalion-61 (Teesta-2) battalion, said, “The injured person is a cattle smuggler (Dangowal). A flag meeting was held at the border on Sunday. The commander of the Mirrapa BSF camp and others were present. We have strongly protested the incident.”