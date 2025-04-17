Dhaka dismisses allegations linking Bangladesh to Murshidabad violence
The interim government has strongly refuted any attempts to implicate Bangladesh in the communal violence in Murshidabad.
"We strongly refute any attempts to implicate Bangladesh in the communal violence in Murshidabad," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB on Thursday.
He said they condemn attacks on Muslims causing losses of lives and property.
"We urge the government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population," Alam said.
The Indian Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been apprised of an initial probe into West Bengal's Murshidabad violence, which indicates the involvement of alleged Bangladeshi miscreants, the Indian media reported on Tuesday quoting sources.