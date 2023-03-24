Morning news highlights

Judiciary is under pressure, say Congress leaders
While the BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi after the verdict saying whatever he speaks it affects the Congress party and the country in a negative way, Congress leaders said that an attempt was being made by the BJP government to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and that he will move the higher courts against the verdict.
EC invites BNP for dialogue
Kazi Habibul Awal, chief election commissioner (CEC), issued a letter to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in this regard. He, however, did not mention any specific date for the dialogue.
Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia’s assault on Bakhmut flags
Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for four months, will soon launch a counterassault as Russia’s huge winter offensive weakens without capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s top ground forces commander said.
Messi’s 800th goal tops off Argentina’s homecoming celebration
The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s stunning free-kick in the dying minutes came after 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada gave a glimpse of what the future holds with his first goal for the national team in only his third appearance.