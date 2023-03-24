Morning news highlights

Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dear readers, good morning. We are bringing to you some of the top stories we covered last night and in the morning so that you do not miss anything important.

1

Bangladesh importing LNG from USA

The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) on Thursday approved a proposal for procuring one cargo of LNG (3.36 million MMBtu) to meet the growing demand. The CCGP approved the proposal of Petrobangla with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

2

Judiciary is under pressure, say Congress leaders

While the BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi after the verdict saying whatever he speaks it affects the Congress party and the country in a negative way, Congress leaders said that an attempt was being made by the BJP government to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and that he will move the higher courts against the verdict.

3

EC invites BNP for dialogue

Kazi Habibul Awal, chief election commissioner (CEC), issued a letter to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in this regard. He, however, did not mention any specific date for the dialogue.

4

Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia’s assault on Bakhmut flags

Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for four months, will soon launch a counterassault as Russia’s huge winter offensive weakens without capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s top ground forces commander said.

5

Messi’s 800th goal tops off Argentina’s homecoming celebration

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s stunning free-kick in the dying minutes came after 21-year-old MLS sensation Thiago Almada gave a glimpse of what the future holds with his first goal for the national team in only his third appearance.

