Bangladesh importing LNG from USA

Bangladesh is importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth Tk 5.79 billion from the United States of America.

The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) on Thursday approved a proposal for procuring one cargo of LNG (3.36 million MMBtu) to meet the growing demand. The CCGP approved the proposal of Petrobangla with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Sayeed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of cabinet division, made the disclosure following the meeting on Thursday. The LNG would be imported from M/S Excelerate Energy LP of United States, he said.