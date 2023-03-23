Bangladesh importing LNG from USA

Earlier, the government approved procuring one cargo LNG from Switzerland’s Total Engineering Gas and Power Limited at Tk 6.18 billion this month and another cargo from Japan’s JERA Company at Tk 6.94 billion the previous month.
Before this year, Petrobangla last imported LNG from spot market in last year’s May. The rate of per MMBtu was $26.04 at that time which has now decreased by $10.
The government started exporting LNG from 25 April 2018 due to gas crisis. The government also took a plan to import LNG from spot market in 2019 and signed deals with four organisations of Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom and Dubai.
Russia also wants to export LNG to Bangladesh and wants to set up LNG terminal jointly. Russia showed the interest during the fourth session of the Russia-Bangladesh Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation held on 13-15 March.
The proposal, however, saw no headway.