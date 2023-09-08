Withdraw case against Yunus: 301 lawyers, BNP supporters

The legal harassment that is being done against him in the name of formal judgment utilising the state apparatus is distorting the image of Bangladesh profoundly throughout the world.

As lawyers we want security of all the citizens in the country and want to see the correct implementation of law. We are urging the authorities to withdraw all the ongoing harassment cases against world renowned Nobel laureate and pride of Bangladesh Dr. Muhammad Yunus and immediately stop the formal steps of punishment against him.

At the beginning of the statement signed by 301 lawyers, it is said, "The dream hero of the poverty stricken unemployed people of Bangladesh and the whole world, the pioneer of microcredit Dr. Md. Yunus has implemented the system of microcredit to solve the toughest and longest problem of the world- poverty alleviation- and the system is a unique example of changing the poverty-stricken society of the whole world, including Bangladesh. He has played a historic role in the economic empowerment of the backward women of the society.