CPJ urges Bangladesh authorities to drop crimes against humanity charges against Farzana Rupa, Mozammel Babu

Bangladeshi authorities should immediately drop the charges of crimes against humanity against journalists Farzana Rupa and Mozammel Babu and release them without delay, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Monday.

Prosecutors at Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday submitted a formal charge sheet naming the two journalists and 39 other people — including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — in a case linked to a May 2013 crackdown on a rally by Islamic group Hefajat-e-Islam at Shapla Chattar, in which 58 people are alleged to have been killed.