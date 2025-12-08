We have fallen into debt trap: NBR chairman

Policymakers and experts have expressed concern over the country’s debt and they fear that Bangladesh could fall into a debt trap.

Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said that if necessary reforms and fiscal discipline are not ensured to increase revenue collection, Bangladesh could face a serious debt trap.

Meanwhile, National Board of Revenue Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan commented more explicitly: “We have already fallen into a debt trap; without acknowledging this truth, it is not possible to move forward.”