World shouldn’t ignore Palestine, Rohingya crises: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus urged on Tuesday the global leaders not to forget Palestine and Rohingyas crises, saying the Palestinians are not expendable.

“The world must not ignore the humanitarian crises that affect people from Palestine to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh,” he said while delivering his keynote speech at Earthana Summit in Doha, Qatar.

The chief adviser said impunity and blatant disregard for human rights are threats to development anywhere in the world.