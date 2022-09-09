More dengue patients than corona infected in hospitals

DGHS records say, a total of 721 dengue patients were admitted in 50 government and private hospitals of Dhaka on Thursday. 165 patients were admitted in other divisions. Outside of Dhaka, more dengue cases have been noticed in Cox’s Bazar district this year. There were 65 patients admitted in the district on Thursday.
Meanwhile DGHS has said that 388 corona patients have been identified throughout the country in last 24 hours. More than 200 corona patients have been identified every day for the last one week.
The record health directorate provided on corona patient admission, shows that 187 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country. And 125 of them are admitted in general beds, 43 in intensive care units (ICU) and 19 in HDUs.
Dengue is causing more deaths as well. Till now, 31 people have died of dengue this year. Ten of them died in the first eight days of September. During that same period, seven people died of corona.
Public health experts say that people have grown immunity against corona. Due to various reasons including vaccination, corona symptoms aren’t showing up so severely. So, less people are getting admitted in hospital.
However, this was not the case with dengue. There are four types of dengue. After recovering from one type, the symptoms become much more severe when the patient is affected by another type.
When asked, Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of disease control, told Prothom Alo, the dengue problem has been running since 2000. There should be in-depth research into why the dengue outbreak is still ongoing. It seems to be a gradually worsening public health problem.