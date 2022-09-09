More dengue patients than corona infected in hospitals

There is more pressure of dengue patients than corona patients in hospitals. A total of 886 dengue patients were admitted to government and private hospitals across the country on Thursday. And, the number of corona patients admitted in hospitals on the day was 187. This was revealed by sources of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Now is the peak season of dengue. More than 200 patients are getting admitted to hospitals almost every day. According to DGHS’s Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, 275 dengue patients got admitted in hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours, starting from Wednesday 8.00am to Thursday 8.00am. The number was 279 patients on the day earlier and 284 on the day prior to that.