RAB likely to be recast, may even get a new name: PM’s info adviser
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s adviser on information and broadcasting affairs, Zahed Ur Rahman, has said that in one sense RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) will no longer exist in its current form and that the force may even be renamed.
He made the remarks today, Tuesday, while responding to questions from journalists at the Secretariat during a regular press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information to highlight the government’s activities.
At the briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon outlined the government’s activities over the past three months.
Chief Information Officer Sayed Abdal Ahmed and Additional Secretary of the information ministry Md Yasin were also present.
Various organisations, political parties and rights groups, including the United Nations, have recommended disbanding the RAB over allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations.
During the tenure of the interim government, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had also called for the force to be dissolved at a press conference on 10 December, 2024.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Monday told journalists after an event marking RAB’s 22nd founding anniversary that the government was working to build a modern and professional elite force that would uphold human rights and meet public expectations.
Responding to a question about RAB at today’s press conference, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said that yesterday marked the anniversary of RAB’s establishment and that, coincidentally, he had also attended the event.
Referring to calls for the force’s dissolution, he said, What has been said, what was demanded regarding the disbanding of RAB — in a sense, RAB is no longer operating the way it used to. Just yesterday, the home minister announced that there will be a new law for RAB.
The adviser further said, “The BNP had demanded the dissolution of RAB. In a sense — and I repeat, in a sense — RAB will no longer remain in that same form, and its name will probably also be changed. I say ‘probably’ because the home minister mentioned such an option yesterday. He also said that he is actively working on drafting this law.”
Zahed Ur Rahman said he believes the state still needs an elite force. Referring to various contexts and considerations, he said there would continue to be an elite force — whether under the name RAB or another name — and that it would operate under a clearly defined legal framework.