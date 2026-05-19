RAB likely to be recast, may even get a new name: PM’s info adviser

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s adviser on information and broadcasting affairs, Zahed Ur Rahman, has said that in one sense RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) will no longer exist in its current form and that the force may even be renamed.

He made the remarks today, Tuesday, while responding to questions from journalists at the Secretariat during a regular press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information to highlight the government’s activities.

At the briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon outlined the government’s activities over the past three months.

Chief Information Officer Sayed Abdal Ahmed and Additional Secretary of the information ministry Md Yasin were also present.