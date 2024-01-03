7 Jan polls to be a milestone in country’s democratic history: PM Hasina

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has said she wants the 7 January national election to be free, fair and neutral, setting a milestone in the country’s democratic history.

“People will cast votes for their favourite candidates and make them victorious. That is our target,” she said.

Hasina, also the prime minister, was delivering her introductory speech through videoconferencing at the party’s campaign rallies in five districts and one upazila from Awami League office of Dhaka district unit on Wednesday.