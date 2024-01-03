7 Jan polls to be a milestone in country’s democratic history: PM Hasina

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has said she wants the 7 January national election to be free, fair and neutral, setting a milestone in the country’s democratic history.
“People will cast votes for their favourite candidates and make them victorious. That is our target,” she said.
Hasina, also the prime minister, was delivering her introductory speech through videoconferencing at the party’s campaign rallies in five districts and one upazila from Awami League office of Dhaka district unit on Wednesday.
She said this election will widen the path of the country’s advancement to further economic development.
All have to remember that this election is critically important for Bangladesh. “Because many people want to play many games with Bangladesh,” she added.
The prime minister reiterated that those who do not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, banned the Joy Bangla slogan and Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech will just destroy the country.
“They will play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people of this country. So, our aim is to ensure that no one can play such game again,” she said.
Hasina said that people have to cast their votes peacefully for their desired candidates.
“Here, no one can resist any one. I do not want any kind of confrontation,” she said.
She said that the slogan of Awami League is: ‘Will cast my vote and whoever I want’.
“So please cast your votes as you like, but I do not want any kind of disturbance. Let not there be any unwanted incident and everyone should show utmost patience. There should not be any confusion about it,” she said.
She hoped that everyone will cast their own vote peacefully. “And we have to maintain that environment.”
She once again accused BNP-Jamaat of carrying out destructive activities, including in the railway sector. The people of Bangladesh have to reply the mischief of BNP-Jamaat, she stated.
“We will be successful in the 7 January election and the people will be victorious,” she said.
She again urged the people to cast their ballots for boat, the election symbol of Awami League and ensure the party’s victory in a befitting reply to BNP-Jamaat atrocities.
“Voting for boat is also necessary to continue the development momentum in the country. That’s what we want,” she said.
Hasina said that Awami League has its candidates in nearly all constituencies and it has also opened the contest for the party’s aspirants who failed to get nomination.
Later, she talked to a cross section of people from Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Tangail, Brahmanbaria and Cumilla districts and Sandwip upazila of Chattogram district.
She also witnessed colourful cultural programmes during the on-line event.