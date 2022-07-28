'Communal attacks are preplanned, not isolated ones'

The communal attacks which took place in the country are pre-planned and the state cannot avoid its responsibility for these heinous crimes.

Punitive actions against the perpetrators would not be taken as long as the state and the administration do not recognise the crime.

Eminent citizens of the country came up with these observations while speaking at a roundtable discussion titled ‘Communalism and the social responsibility' on Thursday.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad organises the roundtable at the city’s CIRDAP auditorium.