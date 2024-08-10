Have decided to resign, hopefully formalities will end today: Chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan has taken decision on principle to resign from his position, he told Prothom Alo around 1:30 pm. He also said he has spoken to law advisor Asif Nazrul on the matter.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan said, “I informed him (law advisor) that I have taken a decision on principle to step down and I hope all formalities will be completed by today.”

The chief justice alleged, “A declaration has been made to attack the Supreme Court. Talks are also making the rounds on attacking my colleagues. Everything has been looted after attacking the residence of the chief justice. Their (justices) residences might also come under attack. There have already been attacks outside of several judge courts. So, I have decided to resign by considering all this.”