Have decided to resign, hopefully formalities will end today: Chief justice
Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan has taken decision on principle to resign from his position, he told Prothom Alo around 1:30 pm. He also said he has spoken to law advisor Asif Nazrul on the matter.
Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan said, “I informed him (law advisor) that I have taken a decision on principle to step down and I hope all formalities will be completed by today.”
The chief justice alleged, “A declaration has been made to attack the Supreme Court. Talks are also making the rounds on attacking my colleagues. Everything has been looted after attacking the residence of the chief justice. Their (justices) residences might also come under attack. There have already been attacks outside of several judge courts. So, I have decided to resign by considering all this.”
According to the court sources, the chief justice is not staying at his residence on Hare Road. Today is also a weekend and his resignation may reach Bangabhaban today after completing the formalities.
Prior to this, several hundred protesters, with many carrying the national flag, took position on the premises in front of the High Court building at 11:45 pm on Saturday, demanding the resignation of the chief justice.
At around 12:30 pm, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, coordinator of Student Against Discrimination and advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said in a post on the social media platform Facebook that the sit-in programme is being observed demanding the resignation of the chief justice and seven justices of the Appellate Division.
Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan further wrote in the post, “We want the chief justice and the seven justices of the Appellate Division appointed by fascist Hasina be stepped down. There is no relation to the district judge court with this. We urge all of the Students Against Discrimination not to take up the position at any district judge court. There is nothing to be misled; our demands and programmes are clear. Take position peacefully near the High Court. Form a national unity to resist the conspiracy of the defeated fascist Awami League, as well as to build the country.”
On behalf of the protesting students, law advisor to the interim government, Asif Nazrul told the journalists at the Secretariat, “We hope the chief justice will understand when a demand for resignation comes from the mass movement and how to honour that demand.”
As news broke out that the chief justice took the decision on principle to resign, protesters left the High Court premises at the request of the army around 2:00 pm.
A full court meeting of the High Court and the Appellate Division justices was scheduled to be held virtually at 10:30 am at the instructions of the chief justice, but it was postponed at 10:15 am.
Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan also gave posts in the morning on the full court meeting calling the chief justice to resign and postpone the full court meeting.
On July 4, chief justice Obaidul Hasan made remarks during the hearing of the Appellate Division on the High Court verdict saying, “Why so many movements have begun on streets? Will you change the verdicts of the High Court and the Supreme by exerting pressure of the movement?”