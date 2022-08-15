PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his martyrdom anniversary

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the great leader.

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute at that time, while the bugle played a tune of grief and sombre to the last post.

A munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August carnage.

After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the prime minister visited the historic residence of the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed the world’s most barbaric carnage on this day 47 years back.