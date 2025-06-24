Indictment hearing in Hasina’s crimes against humanity case 1 July

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday set 1 July for holding an indictment hearing in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others over their role in crimes committed during the July-August mass uprising.

The other two accused in the case are - former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

The three-member ICT-1, led by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order as Hasina and Kamal refrained from appearing before the court despite a newspaper notice asking them to surrender.