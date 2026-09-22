55pc factories see buyers cancel or cut orders due to gas and power shortages

A gas and power crisis has hit production at most Bangladeshi garment makers, but at 4A Yarn Dyeing, a supplier to Walmart, Gap and Next, workers stitch hoodies and attach brand logos uninterrupted, at least for now.

Since 2019, 4A has generated its own power, including through solar panels, making it an exception in Bangladesh’s garment industry, the world’s second-biggest exporter after China. The Middle East crisis has worsened energy shortages in the country where much of the electricity is generated using natural gas, furnace oil and diesel.

A recent survey of 134 knitwear factories found that 55 per cent had seen buyers cancel or cut orders because of gas and power shortages since late August, and 78 per cent had partially halted production. The factories also reported shipment delays and discounted orders to buyers.