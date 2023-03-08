40 global leaders express concern, write to PM Hasina

A total of 40 global leaders, including former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, have expressed concern over the harassment of Nobel laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus by the government here.

“It is painful to see Professor Yunus, a man of impeccable integrity, and his life’s work unfairly attacked and repeatedly harassed and investigated by your government" they said in an open letter to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

They took a chance to give a gentle reminder that one of the most important roles of government is to create an environment where traditional and social entrepreneurs can flourish.

Hence, they urged the government to take positive steps to support and recognise the great contributions of Dr Yunus, saying “We have deep concerns for Professor Yunus’ well-being and his ability to contribute to humanitarian advancement in Bangladesh and around the world.”