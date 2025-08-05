JICA supports legal professionals to reduce case backlogs

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing knowledge and skill supports to legal professionals to act as mediators for resolving disputes amicably and enhancing the people’s access to justice.

Under JICA-supported ‘Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice Project’ (A2J Project), some 50 judges, district legal aid officers, lawyers from the project’s pilot districts of Narsingdi and Cumilla and officials from relevant judicial institutions underwent a training at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) on 1-2 August.

So far, 240 judges, lawyers, and other officials have received such trainings since inception of the project in April 2024 to promote mediation services and effective access to justice.