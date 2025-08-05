JICA supports legal professionals to reduce case backlogs
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing knowledge and skill supports to legal professionals to act as mediators for resolving disputes amicably and enhancing the people’s access to justice.
Under JICA-supported ‘Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice Project’ (A2J Project), some 50 judges, district legal aid officers, lawyers from the project’s pilot districts of Narsingdi and Cumilla and officials from relevant judicial institutions underwent a training at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) on 1-2 August.
So far, 240 judges, lawyers, and other officials have received such trainings since inception of the project in April 2024 to promote mediation services and effective access to justice.
“Judicial reform is now a national priority. The people of Bangladesh are striving for a justice system that is fair, transparent, efficient, and responsive to all citizens, especially the vulnerable,” Chief Representative at JICA Bangladesh Office Ichiguchi Tomohide said at the training. JICA, he added, remains fully committed to supporting the government in this transformative journey – to promote the rule of law and ensure equal access to justice for all.
Legal professionals who completed this training are expected to actively serve as newly introduced 'Special Mediators' under the amended Legal Aid Services Act, and contribute to advancement of mediation practices. JICA hopes that a greater number of disputes will be resolved through mediation, a process which will contribute to reduction in case backlogs.
Professor Irie Hideaki, a mediation specialist from Japan, offered insights into international mediation practices and guidance for real-world application, at the ‘Basic Mediation Training for Legal Professionals’. It was jointly organised by JICA, the Law and Justice Division (LJD) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and JATI.
This initiative reflects the A2J Project’s continued commitment to building mediation capacity within the Bangladeshi legal system and strengthening people-centered dispute resolution mechanisms.
Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher said, “In mediation, while adhering to rules and techniques is essential, equal importance must be given to acknowledging and respecting the emotions and needs of those involved in the process.”