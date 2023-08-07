Dengue: IEDCR blames lack of awareness, late hospitalisation for higher deaths

Health experts on Sunday attributed the highest number of dengue-related deaths to a lack of awareness and delayed hospitalization. The death toll from this mosquito-borne disease has already surpassed 300 marks, BSS reports.

“Dengue fatality rate is very high this year as people are not aware enough about the disease . . . late hospitalization is another reason for death caused by dengue,” Director of The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Professor Tahmina Shirin told BSS.

“We are observing that people are not immediately going to doctors after being affected by dengue fever, which is eventually worsening conditions of patients,” she added.

Among the four serotypes of dengue viruses - Den-1, Den-2, Den-3, and Den-4 - Tahmina stated that Den-2 and Den-3 are more active this year. She emphasised that in most cases, dengue symptoms may not be immediately apparent, so it is crucial for people to visit doctors promptly after experiencing fever.