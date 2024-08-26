Ansarullah Bangla Team chief Mufti Jasim Uddin gets bail
Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) chief Mufti Jasim Uddin has got bail in a case filed under the anti-terrorism act.
He was released from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail around 11:45 am Monday, jailer Mohammad Lutfor Rahman confirmed to the media.
He said Mufti Jasim Uddin was released on bail after checking all the necessary documents.
Mufti Jasim Uddin is from Khajurtola village in Barguna sadar upazila.
Relevant sources said the case against Mufti Jasim Uddin was filed under the anti-terrorism act at Uttara (West) police station in the city on 6 February in 2008.
The metropolitan magistrate court granted bail to him in the case on 25 August.
Apart from this, three more cases against him have been withdrawn.