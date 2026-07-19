July Charter implementation debate should end: Mirza Fakhrul

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today, Sunday said the debate on the implementation of the July Charter should end.

In this context, he said an attempt is being made to spread confusion about the July Charter.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at the ‘July Martyr Journalist Honouring Ceremony’ organised by the National Editors Council at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here this morning.

Calling upon the opposition party to join the Constitution Amendment Committee, he said the debate should be resolved through talks. The opportunity created by the July Movement to form a new state must be implemented, he added.