July Charter implementation debate should end: Mirza Fakhrul
LGRD and Cooperatives Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today, Sunday said the debate on the implementation of the July Charter should end.
In this context, he said an attempt is being made to spread confusion about the July Charter.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at the ‘July Martyr Journalist Honouring Ceremony’ organised by the National Editors Council at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here this morning.
Calling upon the opposition party to join the Constitution Amendment Committee, he said the debate should be resolved through talks. The opportunity created by the July Movement to form a new state must be implemented, he added.
“We are confident that we will be able to form a state of justice. The government is trying to implement the promises that BNP made,” he said.
This time, through discussions in parliament, it is necessary to introduce such a system for the next generation so that they do not have to take the way of violence again, Fakhrul said.
The BNP Secretary General urged the members of the opposition bench in parliament to come out from the mentality of opposing everything.
Referring to the prevailing flattery in various institutions, including media, Fakhrul said a major change is required to come out of this.
He said it is not possible to clean the nation from the misdeeds of 16 years in such a short time.