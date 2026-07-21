‘Many seafarers were traumatised, some died, no one came to provide treatment’

During four months of being stranded in the Persian Gulf, many seafarers aboard different vessels became traumatised, some even lost their lives, yet no one came forward to provide them with medical treatment. At the time, many ships ran short of food and water, while some even sank while attempting to cross the strait.

The Bangladesh-flagged vessel Banglar Joyjatra was stranded in the Strait of Hormuz during the war between Iran and the United States and Israel. After 3 months and 25 days, the ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz on the night of 23 June. Returning home today, the vessel’s captain, Md Shafiqul Islam, recounted the ordeal they endured while trapped there.