Emphasis on democracy and human rights

Law minister Anisul Huq at the review meeting of the UN human rights on Monday said Bangladesh has ensured all sorts of rights of the opposition in politics and the opposition parties enjoy full freedom in parliament.

He apprised the 4th Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of UN human rights in the beginning of discussion on the overall human rights situation in Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh is committed to the compliance of basic principles and legal obligations of human rights in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh submitted its report in writing for review and the law minister mainly repeated the contents of that.

At the meeting the representatives of the western countries presented their observations and recommendations on the political protests and freedom of expression regarding the democracy and election in Bangladesh. The law minister responded to these.