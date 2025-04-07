Demonstrations across the country, including Dhaka: ‘Show Israel the red card’
In protest against the indiscriminate attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza, students have staged demonstrations and rallies across various parts of the country, including Dhaka. Academic activities, including classes and examinations, have been suspended at numerous educational institutions. The demonstrations are particularly prominent at universities.
At approximately 11:30 am, students from various departments of the University of Dhaka, along with students from different schools and colleges, gathered for a protest rally in front of the Raju Sculpture and Aparajeyo Bangla.
During the demonstration, several placards were seen bearing messages such as ‘Boycott Trump, Save Palestine’ and ‘Boycott USA’.
While the protest was ongoing in front of the Raju Sculpture, Rafiul Azam Sifat, an eleventh-grade student from Government Science College told Prothom Alo, “Since witnessing the brutal scenes of mass killings in Gaza, I have not been able to remain calm. In solidarity with today’s global movement, we have cancelled our classes. We demand freedom for the Palestinian people. We want a free Palestine.”
At the same time, students of Begum Badrunnesa Government Women’s College staged a protest rally at the University of Dhaka. They held placards bearing the message ‘Show Israel the Red Card’.
In Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area, various organisations held protest rallies and processions at afternoon in reason of the attacks on Gaza. Around 12:30 pm, professionals from different sectors also joined a protest march near the University of Dhaka. Doctors were seen participating in the rally wearing aprons. Children were also present. Protestors carried placards and banners with messages such as ‘Save Gaza’ and ‘Stop Genocide in Gaza’.
In Bashundhara residential area, students from private universities, North South University (NSU), Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), American International University, Bangladesh (AIUB) and United International University (UIU) held a protest rally at around 11:30 am. Faculty members and administrative staff of the respective institutions expressed solidarity with the students during the demonstration.
The rally began at Gate 8 of North South University and proceeded around the Bashundhara residential area, concluding at the same point. Several hundred students took part in the procession. Slogans chanted during the protest included, ‘Free Free Palestine’, ‘Boycott Israel’, ‘Break and Crush the Black Hand of Israel’ and ‘Israel will be seen, Palestine will be free’.
Hasibul Hossain, a second-year student at North South University stated, “We are demanding an end to the genocide in Palestine and the establishment of a free Palestine. At the same time, we call upon the Government of Bangladesh to take the necessary diplomatic steps to help achieve a sovereign Palestinian state and to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”
Azmain Nafis, a student of Independent University, Bangladesh, who also participated in the protest said, “We have gathered here today to demand an end to the genocide in Palestine. The Israeli forces are indiscriminately killing civilians in Gaza, including women and children. We strongly oppose this and demand its immediate end. Additionally, we are calling for a complete ban on all Israeli products in Bangladesh.”
According to a report sent by our Narayanganj correspondent, students from various schools and colleges, along with members of the general public, staged demonstrations and road blockades in Narayanganj in protest against the brutal genocide committed by Israeli forces. At around 11:00 am, when students gathered at the Chashara Golchottor in the city, vehicular movement came to a halt, resulting in traffic congestion.
From Khulna, our correspondent reported that in protest against the ongoing of destruction in Gaza by Israeli forces, students of Khulna University boycotted classes and examinations to organise a protest rally and assembly.
The programme began at 10:30 am at the Hadi Chattar on campus and concluded at approximately 11:45 am. The event, titled ‘March for Palestine’ was attended by faculty members, administrative staff and employees.
Educational institutions across Khulna remained closed. In the afternoon, an all-party protest programme was scheduled to be held at the Shibbari intersection in the city.
Protest rallies and assemblies were also held in Chandpur. At around 10:30 am, students from various educational institutions gathered at the Hasan Ali High School ground and brought out a protest procession. The rally marched through the main roads of the town and concluded with an assembly at the bus stand area.