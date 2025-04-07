Protests near US embassy in Dhaka against Israeli aggression
In protest of the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza, Palestine, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, several protests took place near the US embassy in Dhaka today, Monday.
The protests began at around 11:00am on Monday, and as of 1:45pm, they were still ongoing.
At around 1:45pm, a group of students from United International University were protesting in front of the foot bridge opposite the US embassy.
They expressed their anger against Israel’s devastating attacks on Gaza. The protesters chanted slogans such as "Free, free Palestine," "Slap Trump on both cheeks in rhythm," and "Who are we? Who are you? Palestine, Palestine."
Earlier, around 11:30am, a group of young people staged a protest in the Gulshan area near the US embassy. They positioned themselves on the highway in front of the embassy, causing a halt in traffic. Police officers were stationed in front of the protest to maintain control of the situation.
Students from Presidency University, University of Information Technology and Sciences, and the Bangladesh Navy College, Dhaka, also gathered in front of the US embassy later in the morning, sitting on the highway. Police were present in front of the protest to control the situation.
Since Monday morning, military personnel have been stationed in front of the US embassy, forming a human barricade. People passing through the area were being searched.
Gulshan police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mahmudur Rahman told Prothom Alo at around 1:15pm that protests started in the Vatara area around 10:00am and are still ongoing. The protesters are coming in small groups and demonstrating, and then leaving.