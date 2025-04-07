Protests near US embassy in Dhaka against Israeli aggression

In protest of the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza, Palestine, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, several protests took place near the US embassy in Dhaka today, Monday.

The protests began at around 11:00am on Monday, and as of 1:45pm, they were still ongoing.

At around 1:45pm, a group of students from United International University were protesting in front of the foot bridge opposite the US embassy.

They expressed their anger against Israel’s devastating attacks on Gaza. The protesters chanted slogans such as "Free, free Palestine," "Slap Trump on both cheeks in rhythm," and "Who are we? Who are you? Palestine, Palestine."

Earlier, around 11:30am, a group of young people staged a protest in the Gulshan area near the US embassy. They positioned themselves on the highway in front of the embassy, causing a halt in traffic. Police officers were stationed in front of the protest to maintain control of the situation.