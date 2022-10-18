Officers liable for irregularities to be punished: EC Alamgir

Election commissioner Md Alamgir has said actions will be taken against officers who were involved in irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 by election, which was postponed, following an investigation.

However, whatever the number of officers, punishment will be given according to the gravity of crime.

Alamgir said this to journalists at his own office at the election building in the capital's Agargaon area Tuesday.

When asked whether the postponement of the by-election was eyewash, Alamgir said the election commission has no chance of doing eyewash. EC is not for or against anybody. The responsibility of EC is to arrange an impartial and fair election. Unless the election is fair, he said, the election will be postponed to hold a fresh one.