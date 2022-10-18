Officers liable for irregularities to be punished: EC Alamgir

Alamgir said they observed the election through CCTV from the election building. It was seen polling agents were pushing buttons after voters had given fingerprints at the booth. After observing this, presiding officers were instructed, but he did not pay heed. The instruction of handing over the criminals to law enforcing agents was not also followed. The commission did not even see that the presiding officers were maintaining discipline. So the EC did what it had to do according to rules.
Mentioning that the issues of irregularities are being investigated, Md Alamgir said, things are being looked into whether the presiding officers were involved in those irregularities intentionally, or whether they were compelled by force, or they didn't get any support.
The election commissioner said if the investigation proves that someone did so voluntarily, no one took that opportunity even though there was an opportunity to restore order, then action will be taken as per law.
He also said the EC can be exempted from duties up to two months. Apart from this, it may recommend the authorities concerned to dismiss the liable officers. The authorities concerned should implement it and inform the EC.
Replying to a query of newsmen, Alamgir said many presiding officers of Gaibandha-5 by election gave written statements in the blank paper that the election was fair.
When asked whether they can do it or not, the election commissioner said they do not have the jurisdiction to do so
The EC, however, doesn't know whether they carried out such a thing. Such thing was not given to the returning officer. If the presiding officers want to write something, they must do it in the designated forms.
Answering another query Alamgir said, vote rigging is possible in both ballot and EVM. But one can cast 400 votes in 10 minutes through a ballot but there is no such scope with EVM.