Low pressure disrupts telecom services: Over 5,000 mobile towers shut down

Telecommunication services are being disrupted throughout the country from the impact of the natural disaster on the power supply system.

Over 5,000 Base Transceiver Station (BTS), commonly known as mobile towers, have shut down due to the power outage.

Special adviser to the chief adviser on posts, telecommunication and information technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb shared this information in a post published on his Facebook page around 10:00 am today, Friday.