Low pressure disrupts telecom services: Over 5,000 mobile towers shut down
Telecommunication services are being disrupted throughout the country from the impact of the natural disaster on the power supply system.
Over 5,000 Base Transceiver Station (BTS), commonly known as mobile towers, have shut down due to the power outage.
Special adviser to the chief adviser on posts, telecommunication and information technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb shared this information in a post published on his Facebook page around 10:00 am today, Friday.
A deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, resulting in heavy rainfall across large parts of the country, including the capital. The deep depression has now weakened into a land depression and is expected to convert into a low-pressure today.
That means it will significantly lose its strength by the end of the day. However, rain is likely to continue throughout the day and into tomorrow, Saturday in various parts of the country in the impact. According to the meteorological department, five divisions are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today due to the low pressure.
In his Facebook post, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb stated that telecommunication services are being disrupted across the country from the storm and tidal wave caused by the depression and the impact of the natural disaster on the power distribution system. He also mentioned that the telecommunication workers including the rural electrification board are working tirelessly to restore the network.
Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb noted in the post that Barisal, Sylhet south, Tangail, Chandpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka north, Cumilla, Noakhali, and Chattogram south are the regions that have been impacted severely.