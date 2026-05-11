Court seizes tax files of ex-MP Hanif, wife

A court here today ordered the seizure of tax files of Awami League joint general secretary and former Member of Parliament (MP) Mahbubul Alam Hanif and his wife Fouzia Alam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz passed the order, allowing two separate petitions of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The anti-graft body, in its plea, said accused Mahbubul Alam Hanif allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets worth Taka 273.9 million through abuse of power, corruption and various irregularities while serving as a public servant and holding responsible government positions.