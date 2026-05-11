Court seizes tax files of ex-MP Hanif, wife
A court here today ordered the seizure of tax files of Awami League joint general secretary and former Member of Parliament (MP) Mahbubul Alam Hanif and his wife Fouzia Alam.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz passed the order, allowing two separate petitions of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The anti-graft body, in its plea, said accused Mahbubul Alam Hanif allegedly acquired movable and immovable assets worth Taka 273.9 million through abuse of power, corruption and various irregularities while serving as a public servant and holding responsible government positions.
According to the application, suspicious transactions totalling Taka 8.66 billion were detected in 18 bank accounts in his name.
The ACC said a case was filed against him under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004, the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, over allegations of concealing and transferring illegally acquired assets through money laundering.
The commission sought the court’s order to seize all of his income tax records from the base year to the latest submitted returns for the sake of proper investigation.
In a separate application, the ACC alleged that Fouzia Alam, in collusion with her husband, acquired assets worth Taka 46.9 million and conducted suspicious transactions amounting to Taka 331.3 million through 16 bank accounts.
The ACC said the couple allegedly concealed and transferred illegally acquired wealth during Hanif’s tenure as MP from Kushtia-3 constituency.
A case was filed against them under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, the Money Laundering Prevention Act and Section 109 of the Penal Code.
The commission also sought the seizure of Fouzia Alam’s income tax records to facilitate the investigation.