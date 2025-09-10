DUCSU election: I reject this planned farce, says Chhatra Dal VP candidate
Md Abidul Islam, Vice President (VP) candidate of the Chhatra Dal panel, has rejected the results of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
“I had suspected this result as soon as the afternoon. Go ahead and adjust the numbers as you like. I reject this planned farce,” he wrote on Facebook at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday amid the announcement of results.
Voting for DUCSU took place on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Although voting was conducted peacefully and in a festive atmosphere, tensions began to rise in the evening. The announcement of results started at various centers after 1:30 a.m. From the very beginning, it was observed that candidates supported by the Islamic Chhatra Shibir–backed panel, including those for Vice President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS), were leading by a large margin.
Amid the results announcement, Chhatra Dal’s GS candidate Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim also posted on Facebook around 2:20 a.m. He wrote, “If the students of Dhaka University believe—this is their verdict—then I respect this verdict. I am awaiting the reaction of the students.”
He further wrote, “Although the voting process from morning to afternoon was conducted in a festive atmosphere, irregularities were observed in several centres. In particular, errors in counting, forgery, and manipulation were noted.” Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim also added, “Anyway, dear students of Dhaka University, I have always been indebted to your love. I have been with you, I am with you, and as long as I remain, I will stand by you.”
Independent student panel’s VP candidate Umama Fatema wrote on Facebook around 2:30 a.m., “The circus continues. Who is watching?”