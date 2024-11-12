Appellate Division stays order to appoint ‘receiver’ only at Beximco Pharmaceuticals

The Appellate Division Tuesday stayed a certain section of a High Court order that asked to appoint a “receiver” to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies.

In its order, the apex court said that the order to appoint a “receiver” at the Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., is stayed. The court also ordered to dispose of the ruling in this regard within two weeks.

Three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by senior justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order in the morning.