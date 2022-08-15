Day of self-realisation

Not only we will mourn on 15 August 2022, it is also necessary to self-criticise and that will have to be done from those grounds of truths that called us for a unity in the 1971. First of these is the liberalisation of our politics in protest and resistance against the colonial rule of Pakistan in Bangladesh. Rights of peasants, labourers and marginalised people have to be specific. The second is to strengthen non-communalism, humanity and linearism. The third is not to compromise the country’s economy to market economy and restructure the economy to protect the interest of low-income people, especially peasants and workers. Since, socialism is not being practised it is not possible rather justice and fair balance of production and distribution will have to be established. The fourth one is to make education free from the clutch of neo-liberalism and reorganise it in light with our culture to make education liberal, humanitarian and pro-life.

The country cannot strive towards the future by forgetting the history of 1971, obeying the Pakistani rhetoric and creating a fabricated narrative on 24 years of struggle of this country, especially during 1971. A country that cannot be proud of the history of its successes and if that history is read through the goggles worn by the colonial rule, how that country will hold its head high at the world stage. Once we saw that when humanity came under attack anywhere in the world we protested it strongly. Now we do not protest against the suffering of flood-affected children, even when Israeli bombs tear apart the bodies of Palestinian children we remain silent as if everything is normal. Those who accept the brutality of 1975 do not have the moral ground to protest. Those who do progressive politics but opt for ideological lip service instead of activities also lose that moral power. The period of feeling proud of our politics has passed.

Bangabandhu believed non-communalism throughout his life and practised it. He saw education as the foundation for building a humanitarian nation. He had fought for alleviating the suffering of working people in his entire life. If his followers now work keeping these things in mind, there will be at least a start for the turnaround but will that sign be seen soon?