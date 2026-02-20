Art exhibition at burned Prothom Alo building
‘From outside, we had no idea that destruction inside was so horrific’
The exceptional art exhibition ‘Alo’ is currently underway at the Prothom Alo building, which was targeted in a coordinated extremist attack. Visitors to this art installation in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, are seeing burned computers, components, tables, chairs, books, documents, and other items from the damaged building.
On the third day of the exhibition, eminent cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar visited the unique art exhibition ‘Alo’ and told Prothom Alo, “From outside, we had no idea the destruction inside was so horrific. Seeing it, I am amazed on one hand, and on the other hand inspired, because this exhibition shows how revival and creation can emerge from destruction.”
According to this cultural personality, “No matter how much attempts are made to stop freedom of expression, in the end it cannot be suppressed. The truth will be revealed. Therefore, this also proves that civilisation can never be burned down with fire. Civilisation will rise again by its own strength.”
As a result of the attack on Prothom Alo, the online news flow of Prothom Alo was shut down that night. In the 26-year publication history of Prothom Alo, for the first time the printed newspaper was not published on 19 December 2025. However, even in this disastrous situation, Prothom Alo bounced back. Within just 17 hours, online operations started again. On the morning of 20 December, readers across the country received the printed newspaper in their hands.
Artist Mahbubur Rahman’s exhibition titled 'Alo,' centered on the fire-ravaged building, will continue until 28 February. It will be open to visitors of all levels every day from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The art event is open to everyone.
Painter Shahid Kabir, while visiting the exhibition, praised artist Mahbubur Rahman, saying, “This is becoming a world-class exhibition.”
Referring to the attacks and arson at Prothom Alo and other institutions, he added, “The culture and heritage of the Bengali nation cannot be destroyed by any malign force.”
Upon entering the attacked Prothom Alo building, the smell of burned materials is still noticeable. To the left, some artworks depict a building reduced to ashes. Another artwork portrays law enforcement vehicles in front of the burned building, and yet another depicts law enforcement officers standing in place.
There is also an installation representing four people burned to ashes. Alongside these artworks and architectural pieces, burned computer equipment and furniture from Prothom Alo are displayed.
On the first floor, burned books are exhibited, with the surviving ones displayed with the inscription: “Bathing in this ocean, awaken.”
On top of the debris of documents, books, furniture, and components lies a white coffin.
Artist Ritu Sattar, reflecting on why extremists were not stopped during the attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, and Chayannat, said, “A newspaper creates a relationship with its readers, which may not always align with the reader’s views, but destroying or second it is never a solution.”
She described the event as “a state of chaos” and recalled her joy at receiving the newspaper the day after the attack.
On the third floor, burned iron rods are displayed, along with charred electrical wires and other items, while testimonies from Prothom Alo staff who witnessed the fire are also presented.
Photographer Monir Mahiuddin, who came from the Kalabagan area of Dhaka this morning to see the burned building, told Prothom Alo, “I cannot understand what motivates people to do such acts. I cannot tolerate any of their actions.”
He added that he regularly visits exhibitions across the capital and described this Prothom Alo exhibition as exceptional.
On the third floor, videos of the attack on the Prothom Alo building are displayed, alongside the looted and vandalised items, on top of which a flock of pigeons is perched.
Private-sector employee Md Robiul Islam and businessman Shakil Haque, two friends, visited the unique art exhibition ‘Alo’ on Friday morning.
Expressing their shock at the attacks and arson at Prothom Alo and Daily Star, Robiul Islam said, “It was very upsetting not to receive Prothom Alo’s printed newspaper the day after the attack on 19 December, and I was delighted to get it the following day.”
He also mentioned that he regularly keeps and reads Prothom Alo at his homes in Dhaka and Khulna.