‘From outside, we had no idea that destruction inside was so horrific’

According to this cultural personality, “No matter how much attempts are made to stop freedom of expression, in the end it cannot be suppressed. The truth will be revealed. Therefore, this also proves that civilisation can never be burned down with fire. Civilisation will rise again by its own strength.”

As a result of the attack on Prothom Alo, the online news flow of Prothom Alo was shut down that night. In the 26-year publication history of Prothom Alo, for the first time the printed newspaper was not published on 19 December 2025. However, even in this disastrous situation, Prothom Alo bounced back. Within just 17 hours, online operations started again. On the morning of 20 December, readers across the country received the printed newspaper in their hands.

Artist Mahbubur Rahman’s exhibition titled 'Alo,' centered on the fire-ravaged building, will continue until 28 February. It will be open to visitors of all levels every day from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The art event is open to everyone.