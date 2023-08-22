SIPG seminar: Geopolitical issues behind joining BRICS

Experts at a seminar in Dhaka have said the geopolitical issues, rather than the economic ones, have mainly prompted Bangladesh to join the BRICS, an economic alliance comprising five nations.

They believe this is the high time to join the alliance in order to maintain balance as well as healthy relationship with China and India, two influential members of the group.

The South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) of North South University arranged the seminar, titled ‘Bangladesh’s priorities in BRICS: Challenges and benefits’, on Sunday.