Bengal Foundation welcomes US Ambassador Christensen

Bengal Foundation had the honour of welcoming US Ambassador Christensen on 18 February to Bengal Shilpalay in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, says a press release.

The Ambassador was received by Abul Khair, Chair, Bengal Foundation; Luva Nahid Choudhury, Director General and Trustee; and Ataur Rahman, Director.

During the visit, he met with the Foundation’s management and received an overview of the recently completed SM Sultan Art Conservation Project.

Implemented by Bengal Foundation with support from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), the project focused on the research and conservation of artworks by the eminent Bangladeshi artist SM Sultan.

The initiative integrated in-depth art-historical research to guide sustainable conservation techniques, methodologies, and restoration models aligned with Sultan’s distinctive artistic philosophy and ideology.

A key component of the project was the training of emerging Bangladeshi art conservators, contributing to the development of local conservation expertise and long-term preservation capacity.