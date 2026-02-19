Bengal Foundation welcomes US Ambassador Christensen
Bengal Foundation had the honour of welcoming US Ambassador Christensen on 18 February to Bengal Shilpalay in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, says a press release.
The Ambassador was received by Abul Khair, Chair, Bengal Foundation; Luva Nahid Choudhury, Director General and Trustee; and Ataur Rahman, Director.
During the visit, he met with the Foundation’s management and received an overview of the recently completed SM Sultan Art Conservation Project.
Implemented by Bengal Foundation with support from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), the project focused on the research and conservation of artworks by the eminent Bangladeshi artist SM Sultan.
The initiative integrated in-depth art-historical research to guide sustainable conservation techniques, methodologies, and restoration models aligned with Sultan’s distinctive artistic philosophy and ideology.
A key component of the project was the training of emerging Bangladeshi art conservators, contributing to the development of local conservation expertise and long-term preservation capacity.
Following the presentation at the Sultan Art Conservation Studio, the Ambassador joined the Foundation representatives for lunch.
The Ambassador visited the Quamrul Hassan Exhibition Hall at Bengal Shilpalay where a selection of artworks from the Bengal Foundation Collection was on display. The Ambassador also toured the Bengal Boi premises and learned about the Foundation’s publishing, music and crafts initiatives.
The Ambassador was accompanied by his wife, Deanne Dao; Deputy Management Officer Jennifer Johnson; Public Affairs Counselor Monica Shie; Public Engagement Specialist Raihana Sultana; and Public Engagement Coordinator, Faroha Suhrawardy, of the US Embassy in Dhaka.