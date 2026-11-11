India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said he does not have an answer to whether a person being extradited must have a passport, describing it as a very ‘technical’ question.

However he noted that from a common perspective people need travel documents to travel.

Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a journalist’s question at the ministry’s weekly briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday (10 November).

The journalist was referring to former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and asked whether a passport was mandatory for the extradition of an individual.