EU ready to support Bangladesh during its political transition: Envoy

The European Union (EU) has said it remains ready to support Bangladesh during its political transition underpinned by the rule of law, human rights, and democracy.

EU ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller met the leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami recently and discussed the relevant issues.

Over the submission of the recommendations of the first four reform commissions, the EU said, they look to the political parties to work with the interim government to identify priority reforms for which there is consensus.