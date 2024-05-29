Bangladesh a role model in establishing global peace: PM Hasina

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing an event marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Wednesday.

She said as many as 6092 Bangladeshi peacekeepers including 493 women have been working with reputation in 13 places of the UN peacekeeping missions.

"They (Bangladeshi peacekeepers) have been working with fame and glory," she added.

The prime minister said the heads of the state and government where the Bangladeshi peacekeepers are now working have highly praised them.

"I feel really proud hearing the appreciation," she continued.