Rape cases rise 27pc in one year

“If you want to understand people’s suffering and hardship, visit a court or a hospital”—this is an oft repeated observation. It is profoundly true. While visiting four Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunals in Dhaka on 1 March, the sadness and anxiety etched on faces there were clearly visible.

The courtrooms could not accommodate everyone, so victim women and their relatives sat on benches placed along the verandas outside. As case numbers and names were called out, the women stood before the judge, visibly anxious.

In one tribunal, because a microphone was being used, the descriptions of abuse narrated by the victimised women could be heard clearly.

At Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-4, a young woman was sitting on the back bench beside this reporter, waiting for her name to be called. This tribunal did not have a microphone, so the sorrowful and weary voices of the complainants could not be heard from outside. Only the voices of the judge and the lawyers were audible.